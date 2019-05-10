Woman discovers hundreds of pounds stashed in Leeds train station bin

Hundreds of pounds were found in a toilet in Leeds train station by a passer-by.

Joanna Jowett, an artist and writer based in Leeds, came across the cash in the women's toilets in the station on Wednesday evening.

Posting a picture of a pile of notes inside the bin on social media, she wrote: "So bit of an eventful evening...on my way home passing through Leeds train station I called in to the ladies toilet...and found this in the bin.

"I reported it to the station, British Transport Police feeling proud! It must be ‘dirty’ money in lots of senses of the word!!"

British Transport Police have now launched an investigation into where the money came from.

A spokesman said: "We received a report at 7.52pm on 08/05 that a member of the public had found hundreds of pounds hidden in a toilet at Leeds station.

"The money was subsequently handed to BTP officers.

"Enquiries into how the money came to be at the location are ongoing."

West Yorkshire Police say all higher value property, including cash, should be handed in to a police station or direct to a police officer / police community support officer or at a police help desk.