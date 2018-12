Have your say

A woman died after collapsing at a home in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to the house in Raymond Drive at about 4.50am today (Tuesday), following reports that a woman had collapsed inside.

However, she was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

A police cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, he added.