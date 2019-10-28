Woman in critical condition after being found injured in Burmantofts

Stoney Rock Grove in Burmantofts, Leeds

Officers were called to Stoney Rock Grove in Burmantofts on Sunday afternoon after a woman was found seriously hurt.

She remained in hospital today (Monday) where her condition is being treated as critical.

Her injuries are not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services attended on land off Stoney Rock Grove Burmantofts, in Leeds just before 3pm on Sunday after an adult woman was found with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.