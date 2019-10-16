Woman burgled Leeds war veteran's home after tricking her way into his sheltered housing complex
A woman burgled a war veteran's home after tricking her way into his sheltered housing complex and pretending to look at his family photos.
Leanne Clarke was locked up for three years over the targeted attack on the vulnerable pensioner.
Clarke, 35, was out of prison on licence when she preyed on the 71-year-old victim at his home in Leeds on September 2.
Leeds Crown Court heard Clarke knocked on the victim's door at 8pm and asked to use the toilet when the man answered.
Clarke was allowed inside the property and tried to befriend the victim by looking at his family photographs.
Stephen Welsh, prosecuting, said the victim began to feel uncomfortable and asked Clarke to leave.
He noticed his mobile phone was missing after she left and called police.
Officers recognised Clarke from CCTV footage of her entering the property.
The court heard the victim was a member of the armed forces and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.
Field, of Scott Hall Avenue, Leeds, was interviewed and denied any offending, claiming the victim had lost his phone.
She later pleaded guilty to burglary.
Michael Greenhalgh, mitigating, said Clarke accepted that she had committed an "despicable" offence.
The court heard Clarke has a long-standing addiction to cocaine and heroin and committed the offences to fund her habit.
Mr Greenhalgh said Clarke had also struggled with depression and anxiety.
The barrister asked Judge Simon Batiste to consider imposing a community-based punishment so Clarke could receive help to tackle her offending behaviour.
The judge said: "You entered a residential home designed to provide support for people and made your way to a flat and wheedled your way in.
"It is argued on your behalf that the sentence I should impose should be one that is suspended.
"I wholly disagree.
"I am satisfied that this is, as you describe yourself, a totally despicable offence.
"I am quite satisfied you targeted him as a vulnerable victim.
"You had every opportunity to walk away and you chose not to.
"People like this victim deserve to be able to feel comfortable in their own home."