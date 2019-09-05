Woman arrested in Leeds post office armed robbery investigation

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a post office in Leeds have arrested a woman today.

The 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery in relation to an incident at Wellstone Rise Post Office, in Swinnow Lane, Leeds, on Tuesday (September 3)

She was detained when firearms officers executed a warrant an address in the Holmewood area of Bradford in the early hours of this morning.

She remains in custody, police confirmed.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the incident which saw two masked men, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, enter the shop and threaten staff before taking cash and leaving the scene in a car driven by a third man.

A stolen silver BMW that was used in the crime was later found abandoned in the Holmewood area and was recovered for forensic examination.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190450263 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.