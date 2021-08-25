Woman and two young kids dead after horror A64 crash between a lorry and motor home

The A64 near Jinnah restaurant (photo: Google).

The 44-year-old, who has yet to be named, was travelling in an RV with a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy when it struck a white HGV last night (Tuesday).

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The fourth passenger, a six-year-old boy, was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the grey motor home, an unnamed 48-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured following the 'tragic' crash, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The force is appealing for dashcam footage from any motorists who were driving near near Jinnah Restaurant in Flaxton, North Yorkshire, around 8pm last night.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any Dashcam footage of the incident or was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number NYP-24082021-0479.