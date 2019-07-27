Woman, 43, arrested after man stabbed during 'altercation' in Seacroft

Have your say

A man has been knifed after a brawl at a house in Seacroft in the early hours of the morning.

The victim was stabbed in the chest in a house on Stocks Rise during what police described as a 'domestic' incident.

A 22-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have been arrested.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 1.45 this morning police were called to reports of an altercation at an address at Stocks Rise in Leeds.

"On arrival police found a man with a stab wound to his chest, he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Police are treating this as domestic related.

"A man aged 22 and woman aged 43 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time."