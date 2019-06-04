'Wilting' murder trial jury sent home early as heating could not be switched off at Leeds Crown Court

The opening day of a Leeds murder trial had to end early due to "oppressive" temperatures as the heating could not be turned off in the courtroom.

Jurors were sent home early for the day as barristers in the case were said to be "wilting" during the hearing.

A packed courtroom has been told how Christopher Lewis was shot in the head on the doorstep of his home in Chapeltown during day one of the five-week trial.

Three men are on trial accused of Mr Lewis's murder on August 1 last year.

Three other defendants are accused of assisting an offender.

The prosecution opening had to be halted midway through the afternoon due to the heat.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch, QC, asked the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, to consider finishing for the day at 3pm.

Mr Enoch said he was "wilting" in the heat as he was setting out the details of the case.

A barrister for one of the men on trial also raised concerns about the heat and the risk that defendants may struggle to concentrate as they sat in the dock.

People in the public gallery left the courtroom complaining about the heat during the hearing.

The judge told the jury:"The temperature in this court room makes it extremely difficult to concentrate on the matters being set out before you.

"I hope matters can be resolved in the morning.

"It is important for you, legal teams and the defendants to be able to concentrate.

"I am going to rise now and we will continue with the opening in the morning.

"We are now at the stage where we are about to hear about the events of August 1.

"Full concentration will be required."

The trial will resume at 10.30 tomorrow (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day the jury of seven women and five men had been told that attempts were being made to turn off the heating.

The prosecution claims Mr Lewis was a member of notorious Leeds gang The Flock and was shot by rivals as part of a dispute.

The 24-year-old died after being shot in the head on the doorstep of his family home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

Opening the case, Mr Enoch told the jury: "This case is like a jigsaw puzzle, and the prosecution will put the pieces together for you.

"We say, over time, a very clear picture will emerge."

The trial continues.