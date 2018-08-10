'Why would anyone do this?': Mum's warning to pet owners after cat stabbed in Leeds

A mum has issued a warning to fellow pet owners in Leeds after her cat was stabbed in an apparently unprovoked attack.

Judith Young took to the Yorkshire Evening Post's new Leeds Crime group to report the incident on Thursday.

Judith Young has issued a warning over her cat being stabbed in Leeds

Her ginger cat Rimmer had been stabbed in the stomach, leaving him needed five staples and emergency veterinary care.

-> Leeds men neglected three building guard dogs

The incident happened in Victoria Grove, East End Park, but Judith is warning everyone in the LS9 area to be vigilant.

She said: "Just a heads up for people in Leeds 9. Someone has stabbed my beautiful cat with a knife and left him with a nasty wound to his belly.

"I took him to vets this morning and he has had his hair shaved around wound.

"The wound was then cleaned thoroughly. He has got five staples in the wound to close it.

"I am at a loss as to why anyone would do this. He is so lovable and trusting it is unbelievable.

"My nine-year-old was so upset when she saw him. Please share so it doesn't happen to anyone else's pet."