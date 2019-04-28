Why the law says having a BBQ is illegal in Leeds parks following huge Yorkshire moor fires

Having a BBQ is illegal in parks in Leeds, the council has confirmed following a series of big blazes on moorlands in Yorkshire.

Firefighters worked overnight to bring a large fire on Ilkley Moor under control after large areas of moorland caught fire in the afternoon on April 27.

The moorland blaze in Ilkley. Photo: SWNS

More than 50 acres of Moorland was ablaze at one point, with fire crews from North Yorkshire Fire service drafted in to help dampen down the flames.

Crews from 10 engines remained at the scene of the blaze overnight to damp down.

Arrests were made following the blaze, which is thought to have been started by a barbecue.

Campaigners said locals often have barbecues and fires on the moorland.

Owen Wells, chair of the Friends of Ilkley Moor, said: "One of the reasons why this particular part of the moor is in danger is that it's

well used.

"Young people go up on Ilkley Moor, make camp fires - they shouldn't, but they do - and fortunately 99 times out of 100 nothing happens."

-> Police tape off Chapeltown Road in Leeds after man slashed in face

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has confirmed that any barbecues or fires are illegal in all Leeds parks and green spaces, reiterating the pre-existng bye-law following what happened in Ilkley.

He said: "In Leeds we have a byelaw in place that does not allow barbecues to be held in our parks unless we give permission for a specific event.

"We do ask that if people are planning to barbecue on private land, they ensure the location is entirely appropriate, it is done in a safe and suitable way, and that they are respectful of their surroundings and other residents.”

What the bye-law specifically says;

Fire

11 (1) No person shall light a fire or place, throw or drop a lighted match or any other thing likely to cause a fire.

(2) Byelaw 11 (1) shall not apply to:

(a) the lighting of a fire at any event for which the council has given permission that fires may be lit: or

(b) the lighting or use, in such a manner as to safeguard against damage or danger to any person, of a properly constructed barbecue, in a designated area for barbecues.