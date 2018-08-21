Why Leeds is the 'most dangerous place in Yorkshire' to use a cash machine

Leeds has the most dangerous cashpoints in Yorkshire, with more robberies and thefts at ATMs than anywhere else in Yorkshrie.

Leeds has experienced the most thefts and robberies at cashpoints in the last decade in Yorkshire, with 152 thefts and robberies near cashpoints in the past 10 years.

That amounts to a 200 per cent increase since 2007, according to figures obtained by MoneySuperMarket in a Freedom Of Information Act request to police forces across the UK.

A spokesman said: "Despite this, Leeds came out comparatively well in terms of the number of thefts and robberies near ATMs relative to population figures, with one in every 5,143 residents suffering at the hands of thieves in the last decade.

"This compares favourably to cities such as Watford (one in 463) or Nottingham (one in 542), but is worse than Birmingham (one in 5,459) and London (one in 6,340)."



Total number of thefts near ATMs, according to these figures:

1. Leeds 152

2. Hull 84

3. Bradford 76

4. Grimsby 50

5. Kirkelees 34

6. Calderdale 30

7. Scunthorpe 30

8. Wakefield 20

The data was produced by MoneySuperMarket here. where further information about the data is available.

Liverpool has seen the largest percentage increase in thefts and robberies near ATMs, with 260 per cent more instances in 2017 than in 2007. Leeds (200 per cent) and Leicester (117 per cent) come next in the rankings, with London having experienced a 58 per cent rise.

The average percentage increase in thefts and robberies at cashpoints amongst the largest cities in the UK is 24 per cent.

Looking closer at the capital, the numbers of thefts and robberies at cashpoints rockets for the borough of Westminster, with one crime taking place for every 934 residents. This is followed by Camden (one in 1,865), Newham (one in 3,072) and Lambeth (one in 3,726).

However, it’s Greater Manchester Police who have responded to the highest number of reported thefts and robberies near ATMs in their jurisdiction, having dealt with 1,497 instances of these crimes in the last decade. London’s Metropolitan Police place second (1,386), with Nottinghamshire Police (1,175) and Hertfordshire Constabulary (1,087) in third and fourth respectively.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, commented: “Cash is still king as far as many criminals are concerned, and ATMs are their ideal hunting ground. This police data highlights the importance of being vigilant and cautious when using an ATM, even in a quiet market town where you might not expect to encounter a problem.

“The rise of contactless payments via credit and debit cards and electronic devices means ATM usage generally is falling, which is why we’re hearing about dozens being closed each month. But our research suggests Brits typically make 1.5 cash payments a day each, so ATMs will continue to play an important part in British life for the foreseeable future - and the crime associated with them is likely to continue.

“If someone robs your cash or steals your card, you should immediately report it to the police. Report a stolen credit or debit card and cancel it immediately, and keep an eye out for fraudulent transactions on your account.”