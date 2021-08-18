Eileen Barrott, aged 50, was found dead at her home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday, August 15.

She was a nurse at St James' Hospital and had worked for the NHS since 1996.

Her husband Mark Barrott, aged 54, is wanted as a suspect for her murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are still searching for Mark Barrott who was last seen in Elgin, Scotland. Pictured is Mark in Leeds Station on Sunday and in 2015.

Mr Barrott was seen on CCTV travelling to Edinburgh from Leeds Station on Sunday afternoon.

He is known to have arrived in Edinburgh at 4pm.

Information was received yesterday that he had been staying near to Elgin, Moray.

Officers attended the premises and confirmed he had been there but was no longer present.

Eileen Barrott was found dead at her home in Whinmoor.

He is believed to have travelled to Elgin by train from Aberdeen, where he had been seen on CCTV on Sunday night.

Mr Barrot’s silver Toyota Avensis was found in the Lincoln Green, near to St James' Hospital, shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, August 17.

It is believed to have been left there before he travelled to Edinburgh from Leeds by train.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.

“We have already sent detectives to Scotland to work alongside our colleagues from Police Scotland who are supporting and assisting the search for Mr Barrott.

“Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999.

“Clearly, Eileen’s family are continuing to go through an incredibly difficult time following her death and I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further.”

Paying tribute to their colleague, a spokesperson for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.

"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the Trust. Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the Trust in 1996.