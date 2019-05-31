What qualifications and skills do you need to be a West Yorkshire Police Special Constable?

Have your say

Do you think you could make the grade as a police officer?

The force are recruiting a new bunch of Special Constables to mark ‘National Specials Weekend’ from May 31 to June 2.

West Yorkshire Police Special Constables

Here’s what you need to know before you apply:

What experience is needed?

No experience is required. The force only require a clean criminal record and good standard of communication.

Do special constables have similar powers to full officers?

Yes. If successful, applicants will go through training close to that of a police officer and carry very similar powers.

Is there an age limit?

No, West Yorkshire Police special constables have no upper age limit however applicants must be over the age of 18 to apply.

Does my current job affect whether I can volunteer?

No, among the current crop of volunteers there are school caretakers, plumbers and university professor.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said Special Constables and volunteers are a vital part of the police service and help prevent and investigate crime.

She added: “Specials have the same powers as police officers, regularly go out on patrols and help protect the communities we serve – they are invaluable.

“We immensely respect and appreciate all those who volunteer and give up their time to help us protect our communities, especially those who do so alongside their careers.

“National Specials Weekend is the perfect opportunity to recognise the hard work they do, and to hopefully inspire other members of our communities to join our Special Constabulary.”

What is being a Special Constable like?

Special Constable Steve Allan who joined the Special Constabulary in July last year says every shift is different.

He said: “I would recommend becoming a Special to anyone – I love being part of a great team, every shift is different and you never know what the next call will be. I would do more hours if my wife would let me!”

His son Luke is also a member of the Special Constabulary. He said: “Joining the Specials is the best decision I've made. I've gained new skills, met new friends and grown as a person. Every shift is different and gives you a whole new understanding of the areas you serve."

Can anyone apply?

If you are over 18, yes.

West Yorkshire Police has said it is keen to receive applications from people from diverse groups and backgrounds, such as BAME applicants, members of the LGBT+ community and people with disabilities.

The recruitment window will be open from Friday May 31 until June 24.

Candidates are required to be in good health and will be asked to complete a job-related fitness test.

For more information about the Special Constabulary and to find out how to apply, visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/special-constables