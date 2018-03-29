What is North Yorkshire Police's #OpCulminate in Harrogate all about?

Police, firefighters, NHS staff and others are joining forces today in Harrogate to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Designed to show proactive policing in action, North Yorkshire Police's Operation Culminate also aims to increase police intelligence and community confidence across the district.

The day of action will involve high visibility patrols in known anti-social behaviour hot spots, local area teams delivering crime prevention advice to householders, proactive patrols by

Roads Policing Group officers, safety camera vans being deployed throughout the district and Community Speed Watch groups deploying in their local areas.

British Transport Police will be out at key locations in Harrogate to ensure commuters are safe on their journeys and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will join local area teams on patrol to speak to local youths about fire safety.

Inspector Chris Galley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Operation Culminate has been developed and designed to bring together a number of strands of proactive work, involving our agency partners, into one day that is focused on displaying our joint commitment and intention to tackle a number of issues.

“Our aim is to provide reassurance and build confidence within our communities, whilst detecting, deterring and disrupting criminal activity.

“Harrogate District is already a great place to live, work and visit and by working together with our partners we are committed to ensuring it stays that way.”

Those taking part include Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Firearms Support Unit, Roads Policing Unit, Rural Task Force, Traffic Bureau, Specials, Volunteers and Police Staff.

They will be joined by colleagues from British Transport Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services and the NHS and other agencies.

You can follow their activities on Twitter under the hashtag #OpCulminate.