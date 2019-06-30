'What is going on with the world?' - Reaction as mum and baby taken to hospital after liquid attack in Leeds car park

Have your say

The Leeds community have reacted with anger after a mum and baby were taken to hospital following a liquid attack.

Police were called at around 7.16pm to reports someone had thrown liquid over a 28-year-old female and her two-year-old baby in the Lidl car park on Oak Tree Walk, Gipton.

Paramedics and the fire service arrived and the fire service took precautions and tested the liquid.

The fire service found the liquid not to be corrosive.

The liquid is believed to be anti-freeze.

Many social media users reacted with horror to the news.

One user said: "What is going on in this country, why all the nastiness and hate towards people?"

Another added: "This world seems to be getting worse, I hope there both okay."

The victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Other comments suggested more should be done to stop further, similar attacks.

One user said: "It’s time we gave out serious punishment in this country."

Another added: "Such a disgusting act. Who ever did this needs a tough sentence."

Another Facebook poster said: "When are the government, police and judge's going to get a grip of this country."