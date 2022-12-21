You're knickered....Craig Sharp was caught wearing boxer shorts as a makeshift balaclava.

Craig Sharp was seen on CCTV on the driveway of the house on Gamble Lane in Farnley in the early hours of November 29.

The sole female occupant was woken by her house alarm being triggered and went downstairs to find the back door open and the lock had been removed and left in a plant pot.

The police were called and around 90 minutes later reports emerged of a man and woman acting suspiciously in the Whitehall Road area of Wortley. It was Sharp, who tried to run as the police tried to stop him. He was found hiding in a nearby garden.

He had a pair of boxer shorts around his neck that prosecutor Samuel Roxborough told Leeds Crown Court were being used as a “makeshift balaclava”. He was also found with two sets of gloves. The 36-year-old, of Cardigan Road, Bridlington, tested positive for cocaine and gave a no-comment interview to police.

The court was told he had been jailed in April 2020 for 44 months for dangerous driving and was returned on licence following his latest offence.

Appearing in court from HMP Leeds, he admitted a charge of attempted dwelling burglary and going equipped for burglary. He was jailed for two years.

He has 22 convictions for 68 offences, including multiple burglaries. He was convicted of 18 burglaries in 2001 alone.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Sharp returned to stealing because he had fallen into debt due to his drug habit. He said: “He accepts wrongdoing, he is remorseful and extremely sorry for his actions.

"He was released on licence about eight months ago and moved to Bridlington to live a crime-free life. But he feels he became isolated, moved back to Leeds, fell back into using crack cocaine and owed a debt.”