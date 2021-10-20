West Yorkshire residents call 999 to complain about "takeaway being closed" and "noisy rain"
West Yorkshire residents called 999 to complain about a takeaway being closed, it has been revealed.
In the latest of their series of #Not999 tweets, WYP Contact Management Centre said they had also received calls about rain being noisy and even one call "singing a song" to call handlers.
The series of tweets read: "Please do not ring on 999 to sing us a song, even though this is entertaining - it is not an emergency.
"Please do not ring on 999 to tell us the rain is too noisy and it's stopping you from sleeping.
"Please do not ring on 999 to complain about your favourite takeaway restaurant being closed."
Other callers have used the emergency line in the past to ask if barber shops were open and to tell the police a "not even funny" joke.
The emergency 999 number should only be used in a genuine emergency to access the police, ambulance or fire services.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.