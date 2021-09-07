Christopher Horbury, who had his son in the car with him, still tried to get away even after all four of the tyres on his Vauxhall Astra had been burst by the police device, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Leila Taleb, prosecuting, said that 40-year-old Horbury had overtaken an unmarked police car on Doncaster Road as he was heading out of Wakefield at 12.10am on October 7, last year.

The police activated their blue lights but the Astra accelerated, went through a red light and travelled at 70mph in 30mph zones.

Leeds Crown Court

He overtook two more cars and police had to reach speeds of 100mph just to catch him up, Ms Taleb said.

They travelled through Sharlston and Streethouse at speed, with Horbury almost losing control at one point, skidding and narrowly avoiding hitting a parked car before regaining control.

The police stinger was then deployed and burst all four tyres, but he continued before going through another set of red lights.

He was eventually boxed in by police cars on Nunns Lane in Featherstone before he tried to run, but was caught by an officer on foot.

He made full admissions during interview.

Horbury, of Midland Road, Royston, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Anastasis Tasou, mitigating, said the fact he had no insurance caused him to flee, but he ended up with a much more serious charge as a result.

Mr Tasou said: "It's one of those stupid situations that we see all too often before this court.

"There's no suggestion he was banned or was over the limit for alcohol."

Horbury has 24 convictions for 42 offences, but had largely stayed out of trouble for the past seven years.

Mr Tasou said: "There's been a substantial break in his offending. Those days of regular, frequent appearances before the court ended in 2014.

"He was a promising young cricketer who had trials for Yorkshire but fell into drugs.

"He has worked hard to resolve these issues. He still takes medication but it's under control and he can lead a relatively normal and law-abiding life."

Judge Tom Bayliss QC jailed Horbury for six months and handed him a two-year driving ban.

He said: "You have shown promise in your life but it's been blighted by drugs and criminal offending.

"I have to deal with you for a very bad piece of driving.