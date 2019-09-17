West Yorkshire Police seize 83 weapons and make over 900 arrests in huge operation

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have now seized 83 weapons and made over 800 arrests as part of a huge ongoing operation.

Operation Jemlock was launched in April in a bid to tackle serious violent crime and knife crime across West Yorkshire.

So far, police have made 908 arrests and seized 83 weapons.

Officers have also made 852 stop and search enquiries and stopped 209 vehicles.

As part of the operation, the Home Office granted West Yorkshire Police greater stop and search powers to tackle knife crime as well as an extra £4.02million funding.

Officers have shared some of the successful stop and search operations on Twitter.

In August, two men were arrested after being found with class A drugs and knuckle dusters in Leeds.

In September, police found large amounts of crack, heroin and crash in a vehicle they had stopped. They arrested two men.

Speaking on the operation in July, Chief Inspector Damon Solley of the Violence Reduction Unit, said: “An important part of #OpJemlock is making arrests in the communities we serve and I am very proud of the work we have done to arrest so many people.

“This work is continuing as well so we can continue to make a real difference – #OpJemlock officers are going into areas working with locally based colleagues to have the maximum impact possible.

“Equally as important, however, is being out in the communities we serve with a highly visible presence, reassuring members of the community and deterring those involved in criminal activity."

