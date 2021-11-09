West Yorkshire Police respond to more than 600 spiking incidents over 10 years

West Yorkshire Police say spiking by injection is a “new phenomenon” that is “extremely rare”.

Officers have recorded 645 incidents of spiking since 2011 and made 94 arrests, according to figures published following a freedom of information (FOI) request.

The force said the vast majority of those cases involved drink spiking and spiking by injection is a “new phenomenon” that is “extremely rare”.

It comes as women around the country have been boycotting nightclubs and calling for more protection following numerous reports of people being spiked by injection on nights out.

In another FOI request, West Yorkshire Police said officers have responded to 456 spiking incidents since 2018, but only four suspects were charged.

Investigations into 32 of those cases are ongoing, but 292 investigations ended without a suspect being identified and another 126 cases were hindered by “evidential difficulties”.

In a statement, the force said: “The issue of drinks spiking has been one West Yorkshire Police has been alive to, recording and investigating for a number of years now.

“Offending can take place against women and men in a wide variety of scenarios including domestic situations in which an attempt is made by a person to harm another known to them, and in the night-time economy.

“This kind of offending in the night-time economy has of course come to prominence as part of the wider debate around violence against women.

“The issue of women’s safety is rightly a key national and local issue and we do understand the genuine safety concerns that women have.

“The specific offence of ‘spiking by injection’ is a new phenomenon and thankfully such offences remain extremely rare in West Yorkshire.”