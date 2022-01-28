West Yorkshire Police 'one of the best in the country' as crime numbers continue to trend down

There were 1,347 fewer victims of crime across the county in the twelve months to September 2021 when compared with the same period the previous year, according to the latest figures published yesterday (Thursday) by the Office for National Statistics.

Reductions have been recorded in many crime categories including:

Violence with injury – down 2.7 per cent (689 fewer victims)

Robbery – down 17.0 per cent (472 fewer victims)

House burglary – down 26.9 per cent (3,512 fewer victims)

Vehicle crime – down 18.9 per cent (3,225 fewer victims)

Chief Constable John Robins QPM, said: “I am pleased with the continued long-term reduction in crime, particularly acquisitive crimes offences such as burglary, robbery and vehicle crime.

“Our officers, staff and volunteers work around the clock to provide the best possible service they can to our local communities. This was recently recognised when the Force was judged one of the best in the country by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).”

West Yorkshire Police's performance was graded across ten areas of policing with the HMICFRS finding the force ‘outstanding’ in four areas, ‘good’ in four areas and ‘adequate’ in two areas.

Chief Constable Robins said: “HMICFRS stated that the Force is 'Outstanding' at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour, 'Outstanding' at treating the public with fairness and respect, 'Outstanding' at disrupting serious and organised crime and ‘Outstanding’ at providing value for money.

“They graded the Force as 'Good' at how it responds to the public, 'Good' at protecting vulnerable people, 'Good' at managing offenders and suspects and also 'Good' at supporting its workforce.

“It has also been recognised that despite having some of the highest demands nationally, the Force’s call handling and deployment processes are 'Adequate' and that it effectively pursues offenders and suspects to protect the public from harm.

“These results are testament to the continued hard work of all officers, staff and volunteers across West Yorkshire.”