Police constables Daniel Broderick, Elizabeth Brook, Anthony Dutton and Richard Knowles have been nominated for National Police Bravery Awards.

The two teenagers murdered 53-year-old factory supervisor Robert Wilson in January 2020.

Father-of-two Mr Wilson and a colleague had left the plant to talk to a gang of youths who were trespassing in the car park at Thornton and Ross pharmaceutical plant in Huddersfield.

There was a confrontation and Mr Wilson and his colleague were trying to calm the situation when two of the teenagers attacked them with a Samurai sword.

Police said Mr Wilson's colleague’s hand was severed and he managed to run away.

The attack on Mr Wilson was brutal, lasting for eight minutes before police arrived.

Police constables Daniel Broderick, Elizabeth Brook, Anthony Dutton and Richard Knowles arrived at the scene to be faced with two teenagers using a Samurai sword in a "barbaric" attack on Mr Wilson.

The officers startled both suspects and then chased them.

They Tasered them and used pepper spray before detaining both offenders, who still had the Samurai sword.

The officers returned to Mr Wilson and attempted to revive him until the ambulance service arrived.

Mr Wilson was declared dead at the scene of the incident, which was viewed in real time by a CCTV operator.

Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, and Luke Gaukroger, 16, both admitted murdering Mr Wilson.

In September 2020, Earnshaw, of Field Lane, Batley, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years and Gaukroger, of Arthur Street, Huddersfield, was ordered to serve 16 years and eight months.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman Brian Booth said: “Daniel, Elizabeth, Anthony and Richard are outstanding police officers and a credit to the uniform.

“Despite the horrific nature of what they had come across, these officers displayed an outstanding level of courage and selflessness in confronting danger and detaining both of the individuals concerned. At the time of this incident, PC Brook had only four weeks’ service.

“The officers then went above and beyond to make every effort they could to provide CPR and support to the victim despite the horrific injuries that had been inflicted upon him.”

Mr Booth added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Wilson.”

As well as being nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards, all four officers were submitted for an in-force bravery award, plus two received Divisional Commander’s Award and one received a Humane Society Award.

The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

As nominees, PC Broderick, PC Brook, PC Dutton and PC Knowles will attend an awards ceremony in London on December 9 2021.

The National Police Bravery Awards are sponsored by Police Mutual.