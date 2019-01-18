West Yorkshire Police Officers recruitment - how to apply to be a police officer

West Yorkshire Police have launched a recruitment drive for new officers - but you don't have long to apply.

The deadline for completed applications is Monday, January 21, at 11.55pm.

With a starting salary of £23,586 the job advert reads: "Are you looking for an exciting and varied career? Do you have a strong commitment to West Yorkshire Police, our values, aims and the wider community? If you feel you possess the qualities required to fulfil this vocation, we are looking for people like you to join us as a Police Constable.

"There is no doubt that policing is an unpredictable and challenging career, but few jobs can be more rewarding than that of a Police Officer. It can be a complex mix of excitement, danger, compassion, and paperwork, very few jobs offer such an extreme mixture of ordinary activities and extraordinary situations.

"We are now looking for exceptional people who are hardworking, enthusiastic and keen to learn the skills necessary for this difficult but critical role"

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and due to the academic element of the training, it is essential they possess a level 3 qualification - 2 x A/AS Levels Grade A to E, GNVQ/NVQ Level 3, BTEC Level 3 or equivalent).

Interested? Click here for more details