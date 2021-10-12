West Yorkshire Police officer accused of rape to face second trial after jury fails to reach verdict

Ben Lister, 36, an officer with West Yorkshire Police, was accused of sexually assaulting and raping a woman at a house in 2016, after they had both been drinking.

The week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court heard the woman conceived a baby as a result of the alleged rape.Lister, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, denied one count of rape and one of assault by penetration.

Judge Richard Mansell QC discharged the jury after they deliberated for more than 10 hours but were unable to reach verdicts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Ben Lister leaves Bradford Crown Court