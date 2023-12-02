West Yorkshire Police launch search for wanted man who could be hiding in Leeds
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who could be hiding in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sorinel Oprea, 22, is wanted over burglaries involving elderly victims in Mirfield and Wakefield. He is of no fixed address, but is known to have links to Leeds.
Officers are trying to find Sorinel, who is described as being of slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13230634474.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.