West Yorkshire Police launch search for wanted man who could be hiding in Leeds

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who could be hiding in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sorinel Oprea, 22, is wanted over burglaries involving elderly victims in Mirfield and Wakefield. He is of no fixed address, but is known to have links to Leeds.

Officers are trying to find Sorinel, who is described as being of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13230634474.