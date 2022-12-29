West Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find more victims of 'despicable' Wakefield paedophile Michael Hooley
Police have released an appeal to try to find more victims of a “despicable” paedophile who has been jailed for a number of historical child sexual offences.
Michael Hooley, aged 78, of Coach Road in Wakefield, was sentenced to 17 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month after being found guilty of charges of attempted buggery and indecent assault, which occurred in the late 1970s in Wakefield and in Ossett.
Officers believe there could be more victims and are hoping that the jailing of Hooley will encourage them to come forwards. An appeal, including a picture of Hooley, has now been released by West Yorkshire Police.
Detective Inspector Paul Oldham, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Hooley engaged in grooming-type behaviour with the victim by taking him on outings, plying him with alcohol and subjecting him to pornography when he was barely ten years old. We hope the sentence he has received will be of some comfort to his victim and will give him some closure.
“It is possible that there are others who were victims of Hooley’s despicable crimes all those years ago, and we would like to appeal to them to come forward and engage with our specially trained officers who will investigate reports thoroughly and provide support throughout the process.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.