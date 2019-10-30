West Yorkshire Police horse at centre of famous football punching incident retires
A police horse punched by a football fan in a famous incident in 2013 has finally retired.
Bud, who was part of West Yorkshire Police's mounted section, was punched in the nose by a Newcastle United fan during clashes in the city on the club's derby match day against Sunderland in April that year.
Video of bizarre moment was shared internationally and cause an uproar, with perpetrator Barry Rogerson spending several weeks in prison after admitting violent disorder.
Dubbed 'Bud the Brave', the 20-year-old Bay Shire cross has this week hung up the police reigns and has been moved to retirement at The Horse Trust's Home of Rest for Horses in the Chilterns.
Bud spent ten years with West Yorkshire Police after starting his career with the force in 2005.
Two years after the famous punch incident, in which he was luckily unhurt, Bud was moved to London to serve the Metropolitan Police.
CEO of The Horse Trust, Jeanette Allen said, “We welcome Bud and he will be in good company here among fellow retirees from the MET; Gawain, Hadrian, Kathleen, Cumbria and Jedburgh as well as Boris, Huntsman and Trojan who spent time with other forces.
"It is our privilege to care for these incredible animals later in life that along with their officers give so much to our communities and I will personally make sure that Bud will never see another football scarf while he is with us!”