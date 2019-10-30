West Yorkshire Police horse at centre of famous football punching incident retires

Former West Yorkshire Police horse Bud, who was famously punched by a Newcastle United fan in 2013, has this week retired

Bud, who was part of West Yorkshire Police's mounted section, was punched in the nose by a Newcastle United fan during clashes in the city on the club's derby match day against Sunderland in April that year.

Video of bizarre moment was shared internationally and cause an uproar, with perpetrator Barry Rogerson spending several weeks in prison after admitting violent disorder.

Dubbed 'Bud the Brave', the 20-year-old Bay Shire cross has this week hung up the police reigns and has been moved to retirement at The Horse Trust's Home of Rest for Horses in the Chilterns.

Former West Yorkshire Police horse Bud, who was famously punched by a football fan in a clash in Newcastle, has retired to stables in the Chilterns. Picture: The Horse Trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bud spent ten years with West Yorkshire Police after starting his career with the force in 2005.

Two years after the famous punch incident, in which he was luckily unhurt, Bud was moved to London to serve the Metropolitan Police.

CEO of The Horse Trust, Jeanette Allen said, “We welcome Bud and he will be in good company here among fellow retirees from the MET; Gawain, Hadrian, Kathleen, Cumbria and Jedburgh as well as Boris, Huntsman and Trojan who spent time with other forces.