West Yorkshire Police charge seventh man in Saffron Drive murder investigation

Police investigating the death of a man in Bradford have charged a seventh man with murder.

The body of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, aged 20, was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton, in the early hours of Monday, July 1.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (Tuesday, August 6) that another man has been charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Stephen Queeney, aged 34, of Bolton Road, Bradford was remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Magistrates today.

He is the seventh man to be charged in the investigation.

On Monday, July 8, police charged Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford, with murder and he was remanded in custody.

Police released another statement on Wednesday, July 10, which said that two other men had been charged.

Farekh Ejaz, 30, of Tower Road, Shipley, and Robert Wainwright, 26, of no fixed address, were remanded to appear before Bradford magistrates that day.

On Thursday, July 11 police confirmed that Junaid Hussain, 27, of Silverhill Road, Bradford and Raheel Khan, also 27, of no fixed address, had also been charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Police charged a sixth man, Haamed Ejaz, 28, of Tower Road, Shipley, with murder on Monday, July 15.