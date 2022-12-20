West Yorkshire Police appeal to trace man following Leeds mini-mart ram raid
Detectives investigating a ram raid on a shop in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a suspect.
Jermaine Wilkes, aged 48, from Hyde Park, is wanted in connection with a burglary at the McColl’s convenience store, in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, in the early hours of October 21 this year.
A car was reversed into the front of the shop and a number of cigarettes were stolen.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Wilkes and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 4806 Dickinson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220580747 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.