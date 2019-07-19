West Yorkshire Police announce new Chief Constable

John Robins has been announced as the new Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police.

The Police and Crime Panel confirmed Mr Robins' appointment at a meeting on Friday, after West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner previously announced Mr Robins as he proposed candidate.

Mr Robins, who has worked in policing for 29 years and took over the role of Temporary Chief Constable following the retirement of Dee Collins earlier this year, said: "I am extremely proud and honoured to be the next Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police. Having spent my whole policing service in West Yorkshire, this is the culmination of an incredible and fulfilling journey for me from Police Constable to Chief Constable. My enthusiasm for policing and for West Yorkshire is as keen today, as it was on the first day I joined.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with our Police and Crime Commissioner to keep our communities safe and feeling safe, by reducing crime, protecting vulnerable people and providing reassurance to all of our communities."

Mr Burns-Williamson said he had been impressed by the new Chief Constable's skills.

He said: "John demonstrated in his interview his extensive understanding of the complexities facing West Yorkshire, both in terms of the different issues facing different districts and the financial challenges we bear, while dealing with ever complex crimes.

“He has worked in West Yorkshire since 1990, first as a Police Constable, working his way up to Chief Superintendent before becoming an Assistant Chief Constable and Deputy Chief Constable, so can relate to officers and staff just joining the force as he started on that path.

“John will come to this role with a huge amount of knowledge and experience of the diversity, opportunities and challenges facing West Yorkshire, a place he has always called home, and has come through the ranks to be the current Temporary Chief Constable.

“He underwent a rigorous recruitment process and really impressed us with his passion and commitment to policing in West Yorkshire, which he has demonstrated not only through this process, but in how he has ensured strong leadership which is borne out of a varied and successful career serving our communities across the county.”

Chair of the Police and Crime Panel, Councillor Mohammed Iqbal said they were impressed with Mr Robins' commitment to neighbourhood policing and how he has already improved people's confidence in the force.