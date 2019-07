Have your say

A 56-year-old man from Wakefield has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident on the A164 on Sunday July 7th.

A woman in her 60s from the Manchester area was allegedly assaulted in a layby near to Bracey Bridge in East Yorkshire.

She was left with an eye and head injury which required hospital treatment.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and has been released under investigation.