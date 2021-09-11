Peter Adrian Dilenardo, 52, of Burley-in-Wharfdale, was jailed for 10 years back in 2019 after defrauding his clients out of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Dilenardo had previously been an Independent Financial Advisor authorised to give investment advice to clients relating to products regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

That authority ended, however, on 13 February 2014 – something his victims who had previously been dealing with him as a regulated advisor – were unaware of.

However, he had continued to give advice to his clients, advising them to remove funds from regulated products and invest them into a company owned by him.

He was the sole signatory on the company bank account.

In total his clients paid £426,000 into the company.

Dilenardo was sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison in June 2019.

Just over £750,000 was found to have been received as a direct result of the frauds he was convicted of at Leeds Crown Court in June 2019.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, the same court ordered Dilenardo to repay £1.2 million.

The court heard he has approximately £515,000 available.

Failure to repay that money within three months will see him sentenced to an additional five years.

The total debt owed (around £1,195,000) will not be settled until repaid in full.

That means if Dilenardo were to come into any additional money he would have to repay any outstanding debt.

West Yorkshire Police will be making an application for his victims to be compensated.

Ramona Senior, who leads the force’s Economic Crime Unit, said: "Dilenardo was convicted in 2019 after a long trial and a very challenging investigation.

“He conned a number of people out of significant amounts of money and showed no remorse for his actions and the consequences of them. A lot of people suffered financial hardship and stress.

“And now not only does he have a long prison sentence to serve he faces a further sentence if he fails to repay. The outstanding debt remains for life and will be subject to robust review and enforcement.