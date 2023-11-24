West Grange Road Belle Isle: Three children injured in hospital after dog attack in Leeds
At 7.58am today (Friday, November 24), police received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose and acting aggressively towards people in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Further information was received that three children had been injured. An 11-year-old girl had received a bite injury to the forearm, a 12-year-old boy received puncture wounds to his leg and grazes to his hands from falling, and a 15-year-old girl suffered an injury to a tooth after being pulled over by the dog.
“Their injuries were not life threatening and they have been taken for medical treatment.
“Officers located the dog at a nearby address and secured it for seizure. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is in custody.”
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230651286 or online via the 101LiveChat.