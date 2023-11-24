Three children have been injured after a dog attack in south Leeds.

At 7.58am today (Friday, November 24), police received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose and acting aggressively towards people in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Further information was received that three children had been injured. An 11-year-old girl had received a bite injury to the forearm, a 12-year-old boy received puncture wounds to his leg and grazes to his hands from falling, and a 15-year-old girl suffered an injury to a tooth after being pulled over by the dog.

“Their injuries were not life threatening and they have been taken for medical treatment.

Police received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle. Picture: Google

“Officers located the dog at a nearby address and secured it for seizure. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is in custody.”