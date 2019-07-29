Weed smell causing misery for Allerton Bywater residents

Police have increased patrols in Allerton Bywater after complaints of people smoking weed in the village's park.

Residents who live near the park said the strong smell was 'impacting on the quality of their lives' on a regular basis.

West Yorkshire Police has increased patrols in the area since receiving the complaints.

On Saturday evening, a male was caught smoking cannabis close to the park, but claimed he thought the possession of cannabis was legal.

In a Facebook post, Leeds East police warned the public that action will be taken against anyone caught with the drug.

PC Johnson, the officer in charge of the patrols, said: "I understand that individuals have differing opinions whether or not it should be legalised but at this time possession of cannabis remains a Class B drug.

"It is not possible to legally possess this drug even for recreational use. Legal action will be taken against those found with it in their possession."

