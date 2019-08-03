'We're sending in the dogs, don't move': Man arrested after armed police raid East End park flat

Armed police arrested a man after storming a flat in East End Park.

Armed officers, the force helicopter and a police dog unit were all at the scene in Ivy View, just above York Road.

The police cordon in Ivy View, East End Park.

-> Wanted: 20 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

A witness, who works in nearby Ivy Mount Fisheries, said: "At about 3pm I saw three normal cop cars and two more unmarked cars. They were all armed and there was a dog car.

"They sped up the road and blocked off the streets and then raided a house.

"I heard them saying 'We are sending the dogs in, don't move'."

The police helicopter supported the operation.

The police cordon in Ivy View and Ivy Mount, just above York Road.

-> Man three times drink drive limit wrote off three cars in crash with knuckle duster in his back pocket

A police cordon remains in place around a flat above a shop in Ivy View, and around a short stretch of pavement leading to Ivy Mount.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man had been arrested but said they were not in a position to give more detail at this time.