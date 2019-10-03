'We miss her lively and infectious sense of humour': Dad pays tribute to daughter killed by stranger who deliberately drove into her

The dad of a woman killed by a stranger who deliberately drove into her after taking a cocktail of drink and drugs has spoken of the agony the death has caused.

Paul Jaworski read a moving statement to Leeds Crown Court in which he described the heartbreaking decision to switch off his daughter's life support machine.

Kate Jaworski-Green's family took the agonising decision to end life support two days after Jordan Howlett caused head-on crash

Kate Jaworski-Green, from Huddersfield, died two days after Jordan Howlett caused the fatal crash on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, on January 27, 2018.

The court heard how it had left her daughter Lydia and husband Chris devastated following the tragedy.

Mr Jaworski spoke as Howlett was sentenced to ten years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Howlett had originally been charged with murder after it was revealed he had told a friend in a phone call moments before the crash that he was going to drive into another car.

Jordan Howlett was jailed for ten years and eight months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The 24-year-old defendant had spent the previous night drinking heavily and taking cocaine.

Mr Jaworski told a packed courtroom: "The beginning of the loss of Kate on that dreaded day can only be described as the cruellest thing that can happen in life.

"How life changes in a millisecond."

Mr Jaworski went on to describe the agony of seeing Kate slowly die from her injuries.

He described the sense of guilt he felt at having to decide on the withdrawal of life support.

He said: "No father should have to do this without saying a final goodbye."

Mr Jaworski also spoke of the devastating impact the death has had on his family, including granddaughter Lydia, who was only two-years-old at the time of the crash.

He said: "Kate had been an intelligent, ambitious, 33-year-old woman.

"Bubbly, sociable and friendly with a lively sense of humour."

Describing her killer's actions, he said: "To do that to another human being who has all her life to lead - I can only say that it is totally inhumane."

After the case, Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team: “This has been an absolutely dreadful case in which the incomprehensible actions of one man have taken the life of a much loved daughter, wife and mother.

“Only Howlett knows what went through his mind in the early hours of that morning but the awful consequences of his behaviour are tragically clear for all to see.

"He had taken a cocktail of drink and drugs which he must have known would render him completely unfit to be behind the wheel.

"We also know from a phone call he made to a friend while driving that he intended to strike Kate’s car as it drew closer.

“Kate didn’t know Jordan Howlett but it was her awful fate to have been the stranger whose car he decided at random to crash into.

“In that act of inexplicable madness he took away an ambitious, intelligent, 33 year old mother of a two-year-old daughter who we know loved life and her family.

"They have spoken very movingly of their love for her and the joy she brought to all their lives.

“We can only hope seeing the case brought to a resolution at court and seeing Howlett behind bars will bring them some small measure of comfort for Kate’s family, but cannot imagine the pain they are continuing to still suffer.

"They have told us they are living a life sentence of loss and our thoughts continue to be with them.”