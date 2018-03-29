Watch the shocking moment police ram drug driver's car off Leeds road during 100mph chase

This is the moment a drug driver was rammed off the road by police as he put lives in danger during a high speed chase close to Leeds city centre.

Robert Williams, 29, was high on cannabis at the time he drove at 100mph in order to avoid West Yorshire Police officers.

A screengrab from the dramatic footage.

Leeds Crown Court heard Williams was forced off the road after he went the wrong way onto a roundabout and was about to drive onto the A64 York Road in the wrong carriageway.

The court was shown this police dashcam footage of the three-and-a-half mile pursuit that ended in dramatic fashion.

The incident began on the M621 slip road, off Cemetery Road, Holbeck, on October 17 last year.

