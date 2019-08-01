Watch the moment police uncover mammoth cannabis factory in Harehills, Leeds

This footage shows the dramatic moment West Yorkshire Police uncovered a huge cannabis factory at a property in Harehills, Leeds.

Officers used specialist equipment to break through a sturdy steel garage at the property in Roseville Road, shortly before 9am on Thursday morning.

The cannabis plants found by police inside the property in Harehills.

Once inside around 500 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 were found in various rooms in the property.

A police dog was also sent inside the property to search for any occupiers.

A person, thought to be hiding in the property, which used to be a former church and nursery, was arrested at the scene a short time later.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, from West Yorkshire Police said: "What we are doing today is working with our neighbourhood policing team and our specialist officers, we are acting on community intelligence and community concerns around criminal activity in the Harehills area.

Police found a sophisticated cannabis factory inside the house.

"Today we have forced entry under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs act warrant after gathering intelligence from the community.

"We have forced entry and within these large premises we have found a very substantial amount of drugs.

"For the community this means and shows we are reducing crime here and reassuring them and restoring confidence in policing across Leeds district.

"Ultimately it means that by doing things like this, the community are reassured that we will take their concerns seriously and do everything we can to reduce crime."

Police forcing entry into the property in Harehills.

As part of Operation Momentum, a number of raids have taken place across the Leeds district today.

More updates will be provided throughout the day as they come in.