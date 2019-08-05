Watch the moment a heartless thief steals charity cash for an old people's summer party

A heartless thief has been caught on CCTV stealing a donation jar full of money for an old people's summer fayre.

Volunteers at the Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours' Scheme were stunned to find the glass jar missing on Monday, July 29.

Still of the CCTV footage from the Newman Centre in Cross Gates

The jar contained around £100 of donations to fund the charity's summer and Christmas parties for elderly people in Cross Gates.

A man was caught on CCTV entering the charity's headquarters, at the Newman Centre on Station Road, at 3.37pm.

He is believed to have entered the building through the centre's car park and made off with the collection jar on foot.

The suspect is described as white with short grey hair and was wearing a green polo t-shirt and grey coloured trousers.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Charlie Connor, the charity's office coordinator, said: "The money stolen was essential for running the fayre, it would have paid for the room hire and any entertainment.

"We fund all our work through donations and the charity is largely run by members and money from community groups."

Following the theft, the Cross Gates community has rallied around the charity, starting a JustGiving page to raise the money that had been stolen.

Over £400 has been donated on the page, more than four times the stolen cash.

The extra money will help the charity run their coffee mornings, lunch clubs and craft sessions, helping to tackle isolation and loneliness amongst older people in Cross Gates.

Charlie said: "It's so good that people in the community are giving back, we run lots of projects on weekends in local restaurants and centres.

"We help isolated older people who have nothing to do, such as through our 'shared tables' project where we organise for older people to meet up with each other and have a meal out in company."

Katrina Slater, who runs the Cross Gates Past, Present and Future group on Facebook, started the JustGiving page and is delighted at the support from the community.

She said: "To steal from a charity is the lowest of the low.

"I have been working with the charity for a while, we have organised a raffle and members of the Facebook group donated prizes and bought tickets.

"Everybody has come together to help out since the theft and local restaurant Grill'o has even offered to pay towards their parties."

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage or has any information connected to the theft should contact police online or on 101, quoting crime reference number 13190387341.

