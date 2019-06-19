Watch the hair-raising moment drunk driver smashes into car sending it flipping in Harehills

Have your say

This is the gasp-inducing moment a speeding car ploughs into another vehicle as it pulled out into a 20mph zone road - flipping it onto its roof.

The two-vehicle smash happened at 11.36pm on Harehills Lane on Tuesday night.

Moment car is sent flipping in terrifying collision on Harehills Lane

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Police said a man has since been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The shocking clip, which was captured on CCTV by a local business, shows a man get into a silver Toyota before it pulls out into the road.

Suddenly a BMW driving at high speed careers into view, smashing straight into the Toyota Auris and another parked car, sending the Auris into the air and landing on its roof. The impact of the crash causes the BMW to catch fire.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The incident involved a BMW 520, a Toyota Auris, a Mitsubishi ASX and Toyota Aygo.

"There were no serious injuries.

"The scene was cleared and the road reopened shortly after 3am.

"The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, from Wakefield, was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries."