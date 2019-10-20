Watch shocking video footage as Pudsey resident's home 'egged'
This is the shocking moment a group 'egged' a Pudsey home.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 11:02 am
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 11:03 am
The resident of the home, who wished to remain anonymous, heard a loud bang which sounded like something hitting their window last night.
At first, the resident believed the noise was fireworks, as her blind was closed.
However, when they woke up this morning, they found egg splattered across their window and checked CCTV footage.
The resident believes the group captured on the video were doing an 'egging spree up the whole street'.
The footage shows two members of the group deliberately throwing eggs at the windows of the home.