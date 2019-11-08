Watch as officers use police drone to catch fleeing suspect in West Yorkshire

The suspect can be seen running from police, cutting through car parks and behind houses.

After pausing for a moment near some bins, they can be seen running along the main road.

On the corner of road police finally catch up with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage of the chase lasted only 48 seconds, with the drone never loosing sight of the suspect.

Officers from the police drones team said it was 1-0 to them.

West Yorkshire Police Drones shared the footage on Twitter and joked: "Share this and let the bad guys know not to bother running when the drone is up!

"Drone 1. Bad guy 0."