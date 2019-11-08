Watch as officers use police drone to catch fleeing suspect in West Yorkshire
Officers have shared footage of them using a police drone to catch a fleeing suspect in West Yorkshire.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:45 am
The suspect can be seen running from police, cutting through car parks and behind houses.
After pausing for a moment near some bins, they can be seen running along the main road.
On the corner of road police finally catch up with them.
The footage of the chase lasted only 48 seconds, with the drone never loosing sight of the suspect.
Officers from the police drones team said it was 1-0 to them.
West Yorkshire Police Drones shared the footage on Twitter and joked: "Share this and let the bad guys know not to bother running when the drone is up!
"Drone 1. Bad guy 0."