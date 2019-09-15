Watch dramatic footage of fire ripping through Leeds industrial unit

Have your say

This is the shocking moment fire ripped through an industrial unit in Leeds.

The footage, captured by Leeds resident Kurt Wagner, shows bright flames coming from the top of the roof of a unit on Barras Garth Road, Wortley, Leeds.

Fire cc Kurt Wagner

The fire was in a two-storey industrial building - which was 50% involved in fire.

The size of the building measures 30m x 30m, the fire service confirmed.

Two large jets were used to extinguish the fire while numerous other agencies worked on the scene to make the building safe.

Appliances from Leeds, Hunslet, Stanningley and Killingbeck, the Aerial appliance from Bradford and various other supporting appliances from across the county attended, West Yorkshire Fire service confirmed.