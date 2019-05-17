Wasps, bad takeaways and feeling bored - the daftest reasons people in Yorkshire have rung 999
West Yorkshire Police's contact management centre have revealed some of the non emergencies the public have rung 999 to report.
The team have tweeted about the incidents, which all happened in April and May this year, using the hashtag #not999. Those who ring the 999 line with non emergencies delay police from helping those who need urgent assistance. The force have advised: "Only call 999 in an emergency where there is a danger to life, or a crime in progress."
1. Bad takeaway
On April 28 the team tweeted: "Ringing 999 because you don't like your take away curry; we do not publish reviews about local take aways!"
April 30 the team tweeted: "Someone reporting that their car was egged last night and they didn't have time to wait on the 101 line. 999 needs to be kept open for life and death emergencies, not for people who don't want to wait."