Wasps, bad takeaways and feeling bored - the daftest reasons people in Yorkshire have rung 999

The team have tweeted about the incidents, which all happened in April and May this year, using the hashtag #not999. Those who ring the 999 line with non emergencies delay police from helping those who need urgent assistance. The force have advised: "Only call 999 in an emergency where there is a danger to life, or a crime in progress."

1. Bad takeaway On April 28 the team tweeted: "Ringing 999 because you don't like your take away curry; we do not publish reviews about local take aways!" jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Unappealing food On April 28 the team tweeted: "Calling on 999 demanding police because the food you ordered at a restaurant looked unappealing is not an appropriate use of 999." jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Egging April 30 the team tweeted: "Someone reporting that their car was egged last night and they didn't have time to wait on the 101 line. 999 needs to be kept open for life and death emergencies, not for people who don't want to wait." jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. No credit On May 11 the team tweeted: "Having no credit is no excuse for dialling 999 if you do not have a genuine emergency. If you do not have credit then please find an alternative way to contact 101." jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more