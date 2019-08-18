Wanted sex offender arrested in Leeds after member of the public reports him to on-hand police officer

A convicted sex offender was arrested after a member of the public flagged down police on Otley Road.

The offender, who West Yorkshire Police have not identified, was spotted on Otley Road on Saturday morning.

He was currently wanted on recall to prison for not abiding by conditions ordered by the courts.

Leeds North West's neighbourhood policing team said the male had been convicted for indecent exposure at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday last week, and was arrested after a member of the public reported concerns about him to a nearby officer.

A short statement issued on the police team's Facebook page on Saturday said: "This morning a Local PCSO was flagged down on Otley Road by a member of the public who had concerns for a male.

"The officer located him and identified him as being a male who had been convicted on Thursday 14/08/19 at Leeds Crown Court for a sexual offence of exposure.

"The male was arrested and handed over to the prison service as he was shown wanted on recall to prison for not abiding by conditions given to him."