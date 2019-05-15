Wanted Leeds man who escaped from police down DIY bolthole has been arrested

Have your say

A wanted man who escaped from police by jumping through a DIY bolthole in his house has been arrested.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, May 15 after police found him at his home.

He did attempt to escape down his homemade bolt hole again but this time police managed to catch him.

A bolthole is a place where a person can escape and hide.

In this case, the man had cut a square out of the floorboards in the house and this gave him access to outside where he could make his escape.

The man had escaped from police by jumping down the hole before on Saturday, April 13.

The West Yorkshire Police Leeds West team at the time joked on Twitter: "Bolt hole that’s one way to do it.

"Wanted male who refused to answer the door then dropped into his DIY escape route.

"1-0 to him but we will arrange a rematch soon."

The rematch proved successful and the team tweeted on Wednesday, May 14 saying "rematch over 1-0 - this time to WYP."

The full statement, released on Twitter, read: "Npt1 - Update on our Bolt hole man, he was arrested yesterday after our Ops support team attended his home address.

"Again attempting to escape down the Bolt hole but not this time.

"Re match over 1-0 this time to WYP."

