Wanted Harrogate man arrested by police in North Wales

Police have arrested a wanted man from Harrogate after a public appeal was made for information on his whereabouts.

John Joseph Duggan, 58, of Kent Road North, had failed to appear at a fraud hearing scheduled to take place at Leeds Crown Court on March 6.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest, but police had been unable to trace him.

North Yorkshire Police today said that Duggan was arrested by North Wales Police on Friday.

A spokesman said Duggan had also been sentenced in his absence during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on April 26.

He was given 66 months in prison for fraud offences.

Aidon Murthick

