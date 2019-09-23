Wanted - 34 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. READ MORE: The 15 Leeds areas with the most violent assaults revealed by police figures
1. Theft from shop, Leeds
Offence Date 16/09/2019 Ref: LD5935
other
2. Theft from shop, Leeds
Offence Date 16/09/2019 Ref: LD5934
other
3. Theft from shop, Leeds
Offence Date 16/09/2019 Ref: LD5933
other
4. Theft from shop, Leeds
Offence Date 16/09/2019 Ref: LD5932
other
View more