Wanted - 29 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. READ MORE: Yorkshire fish shop and takeaway carried out £75,000 tax fraud | Banned driver caught behind the wheel on the phone taking son to get his exam results

Offence Date 10/09/2019 Ref: LD5893

1. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 24/08/2019 Ref: LD5892

2. Burglary, Leeds

Offence Date 02/09/2019 Ref: LD5891

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 17/08/2019 Ref: LD5890

4. Theft of pedal cycle

