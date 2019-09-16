Wanted - 29 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
1. Theft from shop, Leeds
Offence Date 10/09/2019 Ref: LD5893
2. Burglary, Leeds
Offence Date 24/08/2019 Ref: LD5892
3. Theft from shop, Leeds
Offence Date 02/09/2019 Ref: LD5891
4. Theft of pedal cycle
Offence Date 17/08/2019 Ref: LD5890
