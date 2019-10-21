Wanted - 25 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:46 am
Updated
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:48 am
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. READ MORE: People smugglers 'put illegal immigrant to work' at Leeds cannabis farm to pay off debt