PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Wanted - 25 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:46 am
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:48 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. READ MORE: People smugglers 'put illegal immigrant to work' at Leeds cannabis farm to pay off debt

1. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 18/10/2019 Ref: LD6216

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 18/10/2019 Ref: LD6215

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 10/10/2019 Ref: LD6213

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 16/10/2019 Ref: LD6205

